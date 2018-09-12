Group blasts Nanaimo councillor's comparison of tent city to concentration camp
Nanaimo Coun. Gord Fuller. Dec. 27, 2016. (CTV Vancouver Island)
The Canadian Press
Jewish groups are condemning a controversial Nanaimo city councillor who has referred to the downtown tent city as a concentration camp.
Gord Fuller first made the reference to the Discontent City homeless camp in a Facebook page in July -- and then on Twitter in August explained he was using the term to refer to the concentration of a large group of people in a small space.
B'Nai Brith Canada says the comparison is grossly offensive and an insult to the memory of Canadian Holocaust survivors and it sent a letter to Fuller on August 31st asking him to remove the comments from Facebook.
It says he replied that he has a substantial knowledge of concentration camps and he didn't mean the comparison as a slight -- but B'Nai Brith says if he's a student of history he should be the first to understand why his comments are offensive.