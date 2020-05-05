VICTORIA -- A grease fire that sparked in Victoria Monday night gutted a home and injured two people.

The Victoria Fire Department was called to the house on Victor Street in the Oaklands neighbourhood at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters say the house was fully involved upon the fire crew’s arrival.

Crews were able to confirm that the two occupants of the home were out of the house, but had received minor burns in the fire.

They were treated on scene by a BC ambulance before being transported to hospital for further treatment.

The fire on the main floor was put out quickly but had spread to the attic, say fire officials. To extinguish the fire in the attic, crews removed the ceiling.

A small crew remained on scene overnight to watch for flare ups.

The fire department estimates the damages to be $150,000.