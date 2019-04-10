You will find them everywhere. From residential streets in Oak Bay, to main thoroughfares in Saanich, and a major intersection in downtown Victoria; bone-jarring, teeth-rattling bumps in the road.

Roads in the region may be bad every spring but this year they seem to be worse than ever. The Grumpy Taxpayers of Greater Victoria want you to tell them where the rubber violently meets the road.

"Our observation from talking to people in coffee shops and around town is there are a lot of people who are not happy about bumpy roads and potholes," said Stan Bartlett, chair of the Grumpy Taxpayers of Greater Victoria.

"We feel that a lot of municipalities are perhaps neglecting their infrastructure duties."

The Grumpy Taxpayers want you to submit your story about your worst road experience. It may be something as simple as broken pavement and as extreme as a curbside crater; they want to hear about it all.

If you are the winning entrant to this year's “Bumpiest road in Greater Victoria” contest, you will win a free lunch of up to $10.

The contest may be tongue-in-cheek but the issue of bad roads is a serious one.

"A pothole just isn't a hole in a road, it is someone who has to take their hard-earned dollars and fix a wheel alignment or tires," Bartlett said. "They may get injured or if you are on a bike you may go off the road."

If you come across a bad road, the Grumpy Taxpayers encourage you to phone your municipal hall and report the pothole. If it is a bad enough, the group suggests people file a claim for damages. To enter the “Bumpiest road in Greater Victoria” contest, go to the Grumpy Taxpayers of Greater Victoria website at and follow the link.