Victoria hires consultant to study downtown traffic light timing
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Wednesday, October 31, 2018 6:30PM PDT
If you're one of those drivers who swears Victoria's traffic lights are out of sync, there's good news.
The city says it has hired a consultant to look at traffic light timing in the downtown core.
The last time there was a major update to traffic light synchronization was nearly a decade ago.
City official say with numerous changes downtown since then, it's time for an update.
It has set aside $40,000 to pay the consultant, who comes from Kelowna.
A full assessment and report on the city's traffic lights is expected in early 2019.