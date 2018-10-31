

If you're one of those drivers who swears Victoria's traffic lights are out of sync, there's good news.

The city says it has hired a consultant to look at traffic light timing in the downtown core.

The last time there was a major update to traffic light synchronization was nearly a decade ago.

City official say with numerous changes downtown since then, it's time for an update.

It has set aside $40,000 to pay the consultant, who comes from Kelowna.

A full assessment and report on the city's traffic lights is expected in early 2019.