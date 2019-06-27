

Emily Olsen, CTV Vancouver Island





Nanaimo RCMP is warning people to be cautious with their garage door openers after thieves broke into two homes this week with the remotes.

Garage door openers had been left in unlocked cars in both cases. RCMP say it's a risky place to store them.

“Garage door openers should be treated as another key to your home,” said Nanaimo RCMP spokesman Const. Gary O’Brien.

The thieves used them to enter a garage on Tweedsmuir Crescent Monday night and one on Ocean Walk Drive Tuesday night.

The police report notes that a family dog was in the garage on Tweedsmuir Crescent at the time, but it did not bark at the intruder.

A drum machine, laptop, and two backpacks with GPS and emergency earthquake gear were stolen. Neighbours later found some of the stolen survival gear spread out on a lawn nearby.

Homes with attached garages have an increased risk, as intruders can enter the home through the garage door. RCMP suggest removing all valuables from unattended vehicles, and storing garage door openers with keys.

Anyone with information about the Nanaimo garage break-ins is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.