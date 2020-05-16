VICTORIA -- A convoy of more than 50 large trucks drove through a Saanich neighbourhood on Saturday morning to surprise a man whose life has been drastically altered in the last few weeks.

Herman Remodo turned 44 years old Saturday and was lying in his bed resting when he heard the trucks start honking.

“I couldn’t believe how many trucks were out there,” said Remodo.

His wife, Carlea Remodo, said she was blown away when she looked outside to see the number of vehicles that showed up for him.

“I know my husband and I know the man he is, and I know the impact he has on the people that meet him and the love he puts out,” she said. “The amount of people that showed up and show him love today was absolutely overwhelming.”

Just six weeks ago, Remodo took his mother to a doctor’s appointment and thought he might have had pneumonia, so he got checked as well.

“I was having some coughing issues too,” he said. “That’s when the ball started rolling. I got an x-ray, a CT, a biopsy, and then that is when I first got diagnosed.”

On March 24, Remodo was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.

“I was completely blindsided,” he said. “Otherwise I was completely healthy, I’ve never smoked. It was a complete shock.”

He’s been working for Butler Concrete & Aggregate for over 10 years. Those who know him say he is a good friend, easy to talk to and always smiling.

“Just an amazing guy, an example to a lot of people on how to live your life,” said Ryan Waugh. “He’s a family man.”

Remodo met Carlea in Port Hardy. They have been married for 22 years and have an 11-year-old son.

“He’s the apple of their eyes,” said Waugh. “That kid is following his dad’s footsteps, wants to be his dad and go biking and do cool things.”

Concrete workers from across the city gathered together to drive loops around his home to say happy birthday and also show him how much they care for him.

“I am just enjoying life as much as I can right now, I am happy with my life and everything I have achieved,” said Remodo.

He said the gift was the best birthday present he has ever received and plans to spend the rest of his birthday relaxing with his family.