

CTV Vancouver Island





An undercover sting in Campbell River has resulted in charges against four pawn shop employees.

Police took up the investigation, looking into practices of local pawn shops and second hand stores, in December 2018.

On July 11, four staff members at two different pawn shops were arrested and charged with attempt to possess stolen property.

"Purchasing these stolen goods supports the ongoing thefts in our community," said Campbell River RCMP spokesman Const. Maury Tyre. "Finding out that this purchasing may have been conducted by legitimate businesses in the community is quite disappointing."

The suspects will appear in court on Aug. 26 in Campbell River.

RCMP are asking anyone who has evidence of criminal activity to call them at 250-286-6221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.