Mounties are searching for a "significant" First Nations art piece that was swiped from a Nanaimo intersection over the weekend.

The piece, called a "spindle whorl," is an intricately carved wooden disc that has been on display at Albert Street and Victoria Crescent since 2015.

It was last seen in its usual location on Thurs., March 21 before it was unscrewed from its base and stolen.

"The Spindle Whorl represents Coast Salish art and has been a fixture in downtown Nanaimo for many years," said RCMP in a news release. "Historically, the spindle whorl has become an iconic symbol for the Snuneymuwx people with carvings that often depict family stories and legends."

The disc is about three feet wide and carved from cedar. Police say it was secured to the base with four screws.

The art theft is one of several to hit Nanaimo in recent years, with a massive metal dragon and 300-pound Buddha head statue swiped in summer last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.