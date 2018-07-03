

The Canadian Press





A large aluminum dragon sculpture that went missing from its perch in a Nanaimo park has been found.

Artist Heather Wall says in an email the dragon turned up in a library parking lot wrapped in brightly-coloured blankets on Friday afternoon.

Rock Dragon 2.0 was installed atop a rock and steel sphere mounted on a two-metre pole in the waterfront park in early June.

Wall said it would have required a coordinated effort to get it down when it went missing a week earlier.

It's one of several pieces of art that have been reported stolen on central Vancouver Island in recent weeks, including a 300-pound Chinese terracotta statue that went missing from a Lantzville yard last week.