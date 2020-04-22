VICTORIA -- Several firefighting crews battled an out-of-control brushfire in Langford Tuesday night.

Langford Fire Rescue got the initial call in the early evening for a fire measuring approximately 900 square metres and climbing uphill off Woodruff Road near Highway 14.

Langford Fire Chief Chris Aubrey said there was an "incredible amount of fuel on the ground" that allowed the fire to grow because the area had previously been logged.

Support crews from Colwood and Metchosin assisted in the firefighting efforts along with firefighters and a helicopter from the BC Wildfire Service.

The blaze was under control by 9 p.m. Fire crews are expected to remain on scene Wednesday to monitor for hotspots.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.