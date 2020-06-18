CUMBERLAND -- Smoke from a trash fire at the Comox Valley Waste Management Centre could be seen from many parts of the valley Thursday morning as firefighters dealt with a blaze at the facility.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Craig Windley, the Cumberland Fire Department was called to the fire at 6 a.m. after a passerby noticed smoke coming from the landfill and heard small explosions.

"People had seen the smoke coming from Cumberland and then we had one resident from Bevan Road hear some popping, but I think it was just some aerosol cans that are in the garbage pile," Windley told CTV News.

The fire was comprised of household garbage, including furniture cushions, which caused some concern for firefighters.

"We're just wearing our CBA's to keep our crew protected and trying to keep them out of the smoke. We'll attack from the up-wind side," said Windley.

With no water service to the facility, crews had to shuttle water using a tanker.

It's believed something inside the garbage ignited the flames.

Crews also utilized an excavator to get better access to the flames.

"It's not a big fire, probably about 50 feet by 30 feet, but it's deep inside so we're going to have to open it up," Windley says.

As of roughly 8:00 a.m., firefighters were still managing the blaze.