Investigators say a raging fire that destroyed a pub and eatery in Oyster River last week is suspicious and criminal in nature.

More than 25 firefighters from Oyster River and Campbell River battled the blaze at Salmon Point Restaurant and Pub on March 1.

Despite their efforts the building was destroyed, leaving staff without jobs and a city without a popular watering hole.

The bar's owner, who also happens to be a member of Oyster River Fire Department, said the venue was the town's oldest operating pub.

Mounties now say the fire has turned into a criminal investigation due to its suspicious nature, and are asking the public for tips.

Investigators are not saying how they believe the fire was sparked and have not identified any persons of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.