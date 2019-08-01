

Glenn MacDonald , CTV Vancouver Island





The family of a woman who was struck in a hit and run while riding her scooter in Saanich earlier this month is speaking out.

The hit and run happened at the intersection of McKenzie and Shelbourne at 7 a.m. on July 15.

Aisha Strange, 20, was struck by a van while sitting on her moped and later placed into a medically induced coma. She has not regained consciousness since.

The driver who hit her attempted to flee the scene but was arrested nearby soon after, according to police. He is currently being investigated for impaired driving offences.

"Aisha suffered multiple broken bones and a traumatic brain injury that will impact her short and long-term future in unknowable ways," her aunt Sue Nicholls said in a statement.

"Aisha is a kind and generous person, who delights in adding humour and joy to the people around her. She’s a daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend to so many people that love her dearly. The community of people that Aisha touches in such positive ways are all suffering from this senseless act."

The tragedy happened while Strange was on her way to her summer job working with kids, Nicholls said. She is a student at the University of Victoria studying political science and anthropology, both subjects she is passionate about.

The events have been a nightmare for Strange's loved ones, Nicholls said, and her parents who live in Calgary have dropped everything to move to Victoria to be with her. Doctors say her recovery will be a long and arduous one.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe page to support Strange and her parents in the recovery process.

In an update on the fundraising site, Nicholls said Strange is now breathing on her own through a tracheotomy. The family hopes she'll be able to be moved back to Calgary in the coming weeks.

Read the full statement below:

The family ask that you respect their privacy in this difficult time. Any further questions can be sent to family member Sue Nicholls (suenicholls@shaw.ca).