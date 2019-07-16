

CTV Vancouver Island





A woman critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in Saanich Monday has been placed into a medically induced coma.

The 20-year-old woman was riding her motorized scooter on McKenzie Avenue near Larchwood Drive when she was struck by a blue Dodge Caravan just before 7 a.m., according to police.

The pre-school where the injured woman works says her parents have flown in from Calgary to be by her side.

Her neurosurgeon says they can't say when the victim may wake up but she is stable.

The 25-year-old driver of the van also hit a grey Honda Civic, several parked cars and a telephone pole before fleeing on foot.

The suspect was caught and arrested and is being investigated for impaired driving.

The driver of the Honda Civic suffered only minor injuries and did not require hospitalization.