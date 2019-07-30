A final mark on a Grade 12 provincial exam can make or break a student's post-secondary dreams, but this year in B.C. the test itself has failed.

The British Columbia Ministry of Education is currently reviewing the grades of every high school senior after a problem was found with the system that grades final provincial exams.

“We understand that this situation is stressful for students and families,” a ministry spokesperson told CTV News on Tuesday.

"The ministry is reviewing each June 2019 exam result to ensure student grades are accurately reflected on their transcripts," the spokesperson said.

"All B.C. secondary schools have been contacted and advised of the issue."

According to the province, a problem with how exam grades were tabulated has been discovered and ministry staff are rushing to resolve the issue.

Officials are not only rushing to inform every B.C. high school about the problem, but are also scrambling to contact post-secondary institution in Canada and abroad about the possible error in final grades.

CTV News has requested information on exactly how many students are affected, but so far the ministry has not replied to the request.