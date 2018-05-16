

CTV Vancouver Island





A second northbound lane has opened on the Malahat Highway just in time for the long weekend.

Crews painted lines on the route overnight and opened the additional northbound lane Wednesday. Officials say it will stay open until Tuesday.

Construction crews will also be taking a break for the long weekend from Friday morning until Tuesday night.

The announcement comes after crews made "significant" progress in excavating rock to widening the highway.

B.C.'s transportation ministry said for the remainder of summer, the second northbound lane will open Friday afternoons through Sunday evenings on non-holiday weekends, and Friday afternoons through Monday evenings on long weekends.

During construction, motorists should still expect delays of up to 20 minute and intermittent stoppages outside of peak travel periods.

Police are also out on the highway actively enforcing the 60 kilometre an hour construction speed zone, the ministry said.