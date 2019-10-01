

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





A baton-wielding senior has been arrested in Colwood after attacking a stranger during a road rage incident, according to police.

The alleged attack happened shortly after 1 p.m. on Creekview Lane near Latoria Road.

West Shore RCMP say investigators believe a 54-year-old man was driving south on Veterans Memorial Parkway and was being followed closely by a 67-year-old man.

After a brief encounter on the road, the pair pulled over on Creekview Lane, according to police.

The senior then produced a baton and began swinging it at the victim, hitting him several times, police said.

"A physical fight between the two broke out resulting injuries to both parties," West Shore RCMP said.

A bystander called police immediately and began shouting at the baton-wielding senior.

Patrol officers arrived and credited the bystander with helping to stop the brawl.

"We want to thank the brave bystander who even went a step further and offered the victim shelter in their own vehicle," said West Shore RCMP Const. Saggar.

The 67-year-old man was arrested for assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon, police said Tuesday, adding that "charges relating to the driving offences are also being considered."