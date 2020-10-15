VICTORIA -- The Public Health Agency of Canada is providing $1 million in funding for a pair of studies to determine if the LGBTQ2+ community (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and two-spirited), is at a greater risk of developing COIVD-19 or other chronic diseases.

Through community health monitoring, the studies will be carried out by the Community-Based Research Centre (CBRC), which is based out of Vancouver. Research into the effects of COVID-19 on the LGBTQ2+ community will begin in November, while research on chronic disease in the community will follow in 2021.

Researchers say members of the LGBTQ2+ community can face different levels of discrimination and stigma that manifests into poor mental health, which can in turn lead to differential outcomes in terms of chronic health.

“At most levels of government we don’t collect any data on LGBTQ2+ communities,” said Dr. Nathan Lachowsky, CBRC research director and associate professor at the University of Victoria’s School of Public Health and Social Policy.

“What that means is often we’re erased from the story and we don’t really know what’s happening,” he said. “So although we have some anecdotal evidence, these new studies are meant to build a database to understand what is truly happening and importantly what policy actions need to be taken.”

Lachowsky says part of the work involves bridging the gap in the poor relationship that the Canadian government has had with the LGBTQ2+ community.

More information about the studies can be found here.