COMOX -- A Comox retailer is hoping her Christmas wish will be fulfilled and she'll be able to provide edible cannabis products to customers beginning December 24th.

Sheila Rivers, owner of Coast Range Cannabis, says a complete line of edibles should be available at her store, as well as others around the province if all goes according to plan.

"Fingers crossed that there won't be any delay in our holiday delivery," said Rivers. "That's our goal, is to get them December 24th in time to stuff in our own stockings."

Rivers said stores should be able to begin placing orders with suppliers next week and hope to fulfill desires their customers have had ever since cannabis went legal in Canada.

"The edibles themselves are essentially anything that can be ingested, like food, so that can be anything like gummies to hand-painted chocolates, milk chocolates, we also have infused teas coming and sparkling beverages," Rivers said.

A spokesperson with BC's Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) says the agency is working to register edibles, extracts and topical products that were legalized in October.

Licensed cannabis producers were required to provide 60-days notice to Health Canada about their intent to sell new products which is why they won't be available until towards the end of December.

The LDB says 54 types of edibles will be available, in the form of chocolates, cookies, gummies and mints. Later additions will also include 145 vaporizing products, 11 cannabis extracts for inhaling, 53 beverages and 12 topical products.

Rivers says the new product lines will be distributed with plain packaging that won't be attractive to children and the shapes won't resemble those that have been previously available elsewhere, such as bear-shapes.

She cautioned, though, that precautions should always be taken with all cannabis products.

"The person purchasing these products really needs to be acutely aware of where they've left them, making sure you have a secured, locked storage area," said Rivers.

That's a message that was promoted by RCMP in the Comox Valley in October of 2018 after a two-year-old was rushed to hospital after consuming marijuana gummies found near her car seat in her parent's vehicle.

At the time, Const. Monika Terragni told CTV News, "Parents do need to take care in these instances and treat those, especially since they look like candy, treat those the same as we would like prescription drugs or anything that we want to keep out of the hands of our children."