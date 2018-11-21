

A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital after being struck by a car in Saanich Wednesday morning.

It happened at around 7:30 a.m. in the intersection of Shelbourne Street and North Dairy Road.

Police say a southbound motorcyclist was approaching the intersection when they were struck by a northbound car turning left onto North Dairy.

The driver of the car reportedly saw the motorcycle at the last second and tried to avoid them, but was unsuccessful.

Paramedics transported the rider to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Police say an investigation into the crash remains underway.