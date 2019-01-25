

Todd Harmer, CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria winters usually bring wet and dark days, so when a splash of colour emerges from cherry blossom trees, an early spring appears to be in sight.

Some of the city’s thousands of cherry blossom trees are blooming slightly early this year.

The trees usually blossom from mid-February to mid-May, depending on the weather.

With the warm winter the island has had, it’s no surprise the blossoms have arrived early.

Environment Canada says temperatures this winter have been about one degree above the 30-year average.

Cherry blossoms spotted downtown in recent days have lit up social media.

When it’s winter everywhere else, but the cherry blossoms are coming out in Victoria... #yyj #magic ��✨ pic.twitter.com/sHNwrb7KtB — Leah Callen (@LeahJCallen) January 24, 2019

There are actually two different types of these trees: the flowering cherry and the flowering plum.

To find out where trees and flowers typically bloom, use the City of Victoria’s interactive map.