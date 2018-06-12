Duncan apartment fire caused by candles: fire officials
The blaze started on the main floor of Parkland Place apartments in Duncan on June 3. (CTV)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018 12:06PM PDT
Officials with the volunteer fire department in Duncan say they have determined what caused a major blaze that forced nearly 100 people from their homes.
Duncan Fire Chief Mike McKinlay says candles likely sparked the flames at the 128-unit Parkland Place apartment complex.
A firefighter and 12 residents had to be treated for smoke inhalation as the fire ripped through the four-storey building on June 3.
Twenty-three of the apartments are still uninhabitable and officials say those suites could take months to repair.