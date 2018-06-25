

CTV Vancouver Island





Less than a month after it’s installation, a piece of public art known as “Rock Dragon” was stolen from Maffeo Sutton Park on Friday.

The aluminium dragon sculpture is 4 feet tall and 5 feet wide. It stood on top of a globe constructed of rock and steel.

“I’m extremely disappointed that my dragon has been stolen and the citizens of Nanaimo cannot enjoy my sculpture alongside the 10 other temporary art projects installed in 2018,” said Heather Wall, the sculpture's creator.

“Rock Dragon” was part of an art program which saw 11 projects installed in city parks and public spaces.

Pieces are on display for a year before they are returned to the artists.

According to the city, this is the first art piece that’s been stolen.

“By removing the ‘Rock Dragon’, those involved have removed the opportunity for the rest of the community and our visitors to enjoy it,” said Chris Barfoot, the Culture and Heritage Coordinator for the City of Nanaimo. “Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact the Nanaimo RCMP.”

Anyone with information about the theft or the location of the missing dragon is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.