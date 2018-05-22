

Work on the old Johnson Street Bridge has been pushed back until June.

The Dynamic Beast crane barge was supposed to return to Victoria’s Inner Harbour in mid-May to remove the old blue steel.

The project manager Jonathan Huggett says changes had to be made to the schedule because the crane is in high demand.

It’s now scheduled to arrive in the capital city on June 8th and will work that weekend to remove four pieces of steel, including the counterweight truss, the tower truss as well as the east and west span.

According to Huggett, the dynamic beast could arrive on June 7th if it completes its other project early.

Drivers are being warned that during the work there will likely be four one-hour closures while the steel is in the air.

This week crews will saw and cut the concrete deck off the east side approach and that will take about two weeks.

A new wall known as ‘wall 6’ will also be constructed. It is required to separate the access to the plaza from the access to the new pedestrian walkway on the new bridge.