

CTV Vancouver Island





Illegal shellfish harvesting is becoming a bigger problem in B.C. waters – especially in contaminated areas around Nanaimo and the Sunshine Coast, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans says.

Last week, nearly 3,000 pounds of contaminated shellfish was seized from illegal harvesters in the Nanaimo region, according to the DFO.

Those caught harvesting shellfish in Nanaimo closure areas were issued $600 in tickets, while officers in Powell River issued $2,300 in tickets for those who exceeded the limit of horse clams.

Aside from the fines, DFO officials say those who consume shellfish harvested from closed-off areas are at risk of serious health issues due to the presence of bio-toxins.

"These animals are siphon feeders, they eat what's in the waters," said DFO officer Monte Bromley. "If there's diseases or sicknesses in the water, they're going to take those and ingest them into their body and if you eat the clams, you're getting those sicknesses."

This year, there have already been cases of norovirus associated with the consumption of shellfish.

The DFO is also concerned that the seized shellfish may have been used for commercial purposes, and could have made its way into restaurants and stores.

The department are asking businesses and individuals to only purchase shellfish from trusted retailers and restaurants who can confirm it wasn't harvested from a closed area.

A list of current shellfish area closures is available on the DFO's website.

Anyone who witnesses illegal shellfish harvesting activities is asked to call the DFO's Observe, Record and Report line at 1-800-465-4336.