VICTORIA -- The design plans for a new downtown Victoria highrise under consideration by the city have been revealed.

The Telus Ocean building at the corner of Humboldt Street and Douglas Street is expected to span 11 storeys of office and retail space on the triangular lot currently occupied by two car rental companies.

Telus plans to use the development as its new regional headquarters for approximately 250 employees.

Telus agreed to buy the property from the city for $8.1 million, plus an additional $1.1 million adjustment depending on the final project approval.

The company says the building's proposed glass façade design is inspired by ocean waves and will feature high-reflectivity glass on higher floors to reflect the nearby Empress Hotel and surrounding buildings.

Telus is partnering with Victoria-based Aryze Developments for what the city said will be an “architecturally significant” building.

The city says the project will also create new opportunities for the Victoria Conference Centre, and is expected to contribute $2.37 million to cover environmental and geotechnical costs to remediate the site.