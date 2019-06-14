

Two Friday night sailings have been cancelled on one of BC Ferries' major routes because of a medical emergency.

BC Ferries has not released details on the emergency.

The 6 p.m. sailing departing Swartz Bay and the 8 p.m. sailing departing Tsawwassen have both been cancelled.

#ServiceNotice #Tsawwassen - #SwartzBay #CoastalCelebration sailing cancellations: Due to an earlier medical emergency, the 6pm ex. SWB and the 8pm ex. TSA have been cxld. Reservations will be accom. on the next scheduled sailing. More info here: https://t.co/7aMVWc2D5k ^js — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) June 15, 2019

BC Ferries says the Coastal Celebration vessel that services the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route is also operating 90 minutes behind schedule.

The company says customers with reservations on the cancelled sailings will be accommodated on the next sailing.

As of 6:30 p.m. both the 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. sailings from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen were full.

The 9 p.m. sailing is the final sailing on the route. The 7 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay is 80 per cent full.