Delays and cancellations for Friday night BC Ferries Passengers
BC Ferries vessel Spirit of Vancouver Island passes between Galiano Island and Mayne Island while traveling from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, B.C., on Friday Aug. 26, 2011. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Friday, June 14, 2019 6:36PM PDT
Two Friday night sailings have been cancelled on one of BC Ferries' major routes because of a medical emergency.
BC Ferries has not released details on the emergency.
The 6 p.m. sailing departing Swartz Bay and the 8 p.m. sailing departing Tsawwassen have both been cancelled.
BC Ferries says the Coastal Celebration vessel that services the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route is also operating 90 minutes behind schedule.
The company says customers with reservations on the cancelled sailings will be accommodated on the next sailing.
As of 6:30 p.m. both the 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. sailings from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen were full.
The 9 p.m. sailing is the final sailing on the route. The 7 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay is 80 per cent full.