VICTORIA -- The Victoria Police Department’s current chief constable has had his contract extended by another four years, the Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board announced Tuesday.

Del Manak was first appointed acting chief constable for the police department in December 2015 for a contract of two years. After that, he was appointed chief constable for a four-year term from July 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2020.

His contract has now been extended from Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2024.

“I am honoured and humbled by this decision,” said Manak in a statement Tuesday.

The police chief says his focus moving forward will be on delivering “first-rate policing” while also ensuring that officers are protected from the injuries and stresses of the job.

According to the police board, Manak has focused on caring for employee mental health and well-being, as well as community connection since he was first appointed chief constable.

“Chief Manak’s reappointment comes at a time with significant changes and challenges in policing,” said Victoria mayor and police board co-chair Lisa Helps in a statement Tuesday.

“I am happy that the board has decided to reappoint chief Manak at this time, as his thoughtful leadership around issues of diversity and inclusion will be really important for the police department and for the community as a whole,” she said.

The police chief was born and raised in Victoria and first joined the Victoria police department in 1993.