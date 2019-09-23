

Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island





A deadly rabbit disease has returned to Vancouver Island, according to the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

According to the province, two feral rabbits that died in Saanich near Elk Lake on the east side of the Patricia Bay highway recently tested positive for rabbit hemorrhagic disease, which is caused by an infectious virus.

Officials say it is the second year in a row that the virus has been found on Vancouver Island, though the province is still unsure of what the source of the virus is.

In November 2018, hundreds of feral rabbits in Nanaimo were killed by an outbreak of the disease. Recently, in April, the virus briefly cropped up again in Parksville.

The virus can persist for a long time in dead rabbits and potentially infect other animals up to one year after its host has died, which may have been the cause of the outbreak in Parksville, says the province.

The two infected Saanich rabits mark the first time the disease has made its way down to the South Island.

Island pet owners are being advised to monitor their rabbits daily for signs of the illness and to contact their veterinarian immediately if they have any concerns.

Symptoms of the hemorrhagic disease — which tend to appear within one to nine days after becoming infected — include listlessness, lack of co-ordination, behaviour changes or trouble breathing.

According to the province, most affected rabbits die suddenly and there is often bleeding from the nose at the time of death.

While the illness is "extremely infectious" and lethal, it can only spread to other rabbits. Humans and other animals, like dogs and cats, are immune to the disease. However, the province still recommends that rabbit owners practice excellent hygiene with their animals and to avoid the areas where the disease has occurred.

Vaccines to protect rabbits are available through some veterinary clinics across the province.

For more information about the disease, how to keep pets safe residents can visit the BC SPCA website.