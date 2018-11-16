

A dead humpback whale has washed up in shallow water off a BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans confirmed the whale was found near the Tsawwassen Causeway and that it was responding with a marine mammal response team.

The DFO said it would make arrangements with a local First Nation to move the whale to another spot for a necropsy, and to determine its cause of death.

BC Ferries tweeted that its service was running as usual after the discovery of the whale carcass.

"We are saddened to hear about the whale that washed up near our terminal at Tsawwassen this morning," BC Ferries said in a tweet. "We'd like to let our customers know that traffic is flowing normally at this time."