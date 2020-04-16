VICTORIA -- The Premier of British Columbia will host a virtual concert Thursday, featuring popular musicians from across the province.

John Horgan’s office says musicians Dan Mangan from Vancouver, Alex Cuba from Smithers, Desirée Dawson of White Rock and Kim Gouchie of Summerland will all take part in the live showcase amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cuba has won two Juno awards and two Latin Grammy awards. Mangan has won Juno awards for best alternative album and breakthrough artist.

The event will be livestreamed on this page from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The premier will be joined by Tourism Minister Lisa Beare, Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith and Creative BC CEO Prem Gill to welcome the artists.

Horgan said musicians and artists have lost opportunities to entertain audiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, but this concert could be the start of a regular event.

"Musicians are always looking for gigs so we felt that if we could find a virtual opportunity to get people making music, to get out there to be known, to be heard by broader audiences that would be a benefit to everyone," said Horgan.

"I'm looking forward to the initiative getting going and then duplicating it from this point on."

The province calls the event an “opportunity to join together as British Columbians during this difficult time.”