VICTORIA -- A crash on the Trans-Canada Highway brought traffic heading southbound into Victoria down to a crawl Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred at approximately 7:45 a.m. near the Colwood onramp onto the highway.

Shortly after the crash, traffic could be seen backed up as far as Millstream Road.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., police vehicles and a tow truck were at the scene and traffic was flowing through the area, but slowly.