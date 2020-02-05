Crash on Trans-Canada Highway slows Wednesday morning traffic
Published Wednesday, February 5, 2020 9:37AM PST Last Updated Wednesday, February 5, 2020 10:14AM PST
The crash occurred at approximately 7:45 a.m. Wednesday: Feb. 5, 2020 (CTV News)
VICTORIA -- A crash on the Trans-Canada Highway brought traffic heading southbound into Victoria down to a crawl Wednesday morning.
The collision occurred at approximately 7:45 a.m. near the Colwood onramp onto the highway.
Shortly after the crash, traffic could be seen backed up as far as Millstream Road.
At approximately 8:30 a.m., police vehicles and a tow truck were at the scene and traffic was flowing through the area, but slowly.
RELATED IMAGES