Police and road workers are trying to figure out how to get a crane truck out of a ditch in Central Saanich.

The truck slid into the ditch around 5 p.m. Thursday in the 6600-block of Lochside Drive.

It's unclear what caused the truck to end up in the ditch, but police say with the narrow road they are speculating the driver may have been trying to pull over to let traffic pass.

An absorbent boom has been set up around vehicle in case petroleum or diesel leaks out.

No one was hurt.

The incident is not affecting traffic in the area.