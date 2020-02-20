Pulp and paper mill operator Catalyst Paper says its production capabilities have been curtailed and deliveries to its customers might be missed after malware was discovered on company computers.

Malware is malicious software which is often deliberately placed on a computer system. Hackers sometimes use malware to extort money from companies.

Paper Excellence Canada owns the Catalyst mills in Port Alberni, Crofton and Powell River. The company confirms each of those mills has been affected.

Paper Excellence says it discovered a problem with its computers on Wednesday.

“The event has impacted the company’s ability to utilize its communications as well as certain production capabilities,” said Paper Excellence spokesperson Graham Kissack.

External advisors are being called in to help the paper company deal with the problem.

As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the RCMP were not aware of the issue facing Paper Excellence Canada, police said.