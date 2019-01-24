Firefighters in Comox were able to quickly extinguish a blaze at a storage facility on Ryan Road Thursday morning.

Smoke from the fire was first noticed around 10 a.m. by a neighbouring business owner.

Comox Fire Chief Gord Schreiner says around 20 firefighters and three trucks responded to the blaze, which turned out to be in a building ajacant to where mini storage units are located.

Schreiner says nobody was injured in the fire and its believed to be caused by an electrical problem.