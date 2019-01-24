Firefighters in Comox were able to quickly extinguish a blaze at a storage facility on Ryan Road Thursday morning.

Smoke from the fire was first noticed around 10 a.m. by a neighbouring business owner. 

Comox Fire Chief Gord Schreiner says around 20 firefighters and three trucks responded to the blaze, which turned out to be in a building ajacant to where mini storage units are located.

Schreiner says nobody was injured in the fire and its believed to be caused by an electrical problem. 

fire comox storage facility