Comox crews douse fire at storage facility
Firefighters made quick work of a blaze at a Comox storage facility Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. (Comox Fire)
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 2:16PM PST
Last Updated Thursday, January 24, 2019 2:48PM PST
Firefighters in Comox were able to quickly extinguish a blaze at a storage facility on Ryan Road Thursday morning.
Smoke from the fire was first noticed around 10 a.m. by a neighbouring business owner.
Comox Fire Chief Gord Schreiner says around 20 firefighters and three trucks responded to the blaze, which turned out to be in a building ajacant to where mini storage units are located.
Schreiner says nobody was injured in the fire and its believed to be caused by an electrical problem.