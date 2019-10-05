

Ian Holliday, CTV Vancouver Island





Just days after flames ripped through a home in Highlands, killing several pets, the local community has banded together to help the family of six that was displaced in the blaze.

"Everything is gone, there's nothing salvageable in the house," said Gary Shade of the Highlands Fire Department.

Members of the public gathered at the department Saturday afternoon, dropping off clothing, food and monetary donations to help the displaced family, which includes four children, piece together their lives.

"They lost everything," Shade said. "Just imagine yourself walking out of your house with the clothes on your back and that's it. Everything was gone."

The family told CTV News Vancouver Island Saturday that they are still trying to find a place to live after the fire.

"Holy man we are so amazed by the love and support that Victorians have shown us," said Sara Graeme, one of the people displaced. "We are so appreciative of all the help that has been offered, donations, and words of support and comfort. Our community has been integral as we piece our lives back together and we are so very appreciative for everything."

Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire in the home on Blue Valley Road.