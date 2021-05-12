VICTORIA -- The City of Colwood has signed a landmark development deal for the Royal Beach properties, some of the last undeveloped municipal waterfront in the region.

The agreement with Seacliff Properties sets the stage for a planned seaside village along approximately one and a half kilometres of Colwood shoreline.

The 130-acre site sits atop a former gravel quarry and will feature shops, restaurants and community services, as well as residences.

The agreement calls for 2,850 new homes, including a mix of detached single-family homes, townhouses, condos and apartments.

The developer also plans to build 80,674 square metres of commercial space, including waterfront pubs, offices, shops and services, according to a statement from the municipality.

The development will be centred around a seaside village plaza, which is expected to be completed in the first phase of construction.

“This will provide a public gathering place with space for eateries, seating, public art and cultural activities, with connections to a waterfront park and beach activities,” the municipality said in the statement.

The development plan also includes a potential site for a passenger ferry linking Colwood to downtown Victoria. The City of Colwood says the long-studied passenger ferry would “reduce vehicle congestion, increase active transportation options, help the region reach its clean energy goals and showcase the West Shore and our island shoreline in a new way, boosting economic prosperity on both sides.”

The Royal Beach plan includes provisions for a walking trail connecting the seaside plaza to Metchosin Road, as well as 44 acres of parkland throughout the development.

Full details on the Royal Beach project, including the community’s master plan, are available on the Royal Beach website.