

CTV Vancouver Island





Students at Hornby Island Community School will start school on time next week after the facility was seriously damaged in a fire.

Senior staff with Comox Valley Schools and the board chair met with parents and the community on Wednesday to discuss a plan for students.

The island’s only public school was extensively damaged after a fire broke out around 2 a.m. on Sunday, leaving it inoperable and unsafe.

Officials say students will receive a three-day educational program based out of Tribune Bay Outdoor Education Centre starting Tuesday.

A temporary location is currently being planned and the long-term solution for replacing or repairing the school is still uncertain.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A renewal fund has been set up to help cover any financial gaps left after the insurance and school district provide resources.

Some of the money will also be used in the short term to support educational programs and activities.