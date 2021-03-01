VICTORIA -- A downtown Victoria restaurant is permanently closing after a series of sexual assault allegations were levelled against a former employee earlier this year.

In a social media post Monday, Chuck's Burger Bar said it was closing its doors and a new business would be taking its place along Yates Street.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of Chuck's Burger Bar," wrote the restaurant. "Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the past couple of years."

In late January, allegations of sexual assault began to surface against a former employee of the restaurant.

The allegations were raised by community members and former restaurant staff, both in Victoria and across the country.

Shortly after the accusations came to light, the restaurant said it had no previous knowledge of the allegations and fired the former employee.

Chuck's Burger Bar remained closed for weeks following the allegations, during which time multiple protests were held outside of the restaurant and outside of the Victoria Police Department's headquarters.

Protesters said they were at the locations to support the alleged victims and call for justice.

On Monday, Chuck's said it would be making a donation to a local organization that supports survivors of sexual assault.

"As a continued commitment to our city, we will be making a donation to the Pacific Centre Family Services Association, an organization which does amazing work helping those affected by sexual violence," wrote the restaurant. "We are determined to bring positive and lasting changes for the betterment of our community."

It added that it wished the new tenants of the restaurant space "every success in their venture."