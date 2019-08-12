

Glenn MacDonald, CTV Vancouver Island





The BC SPCA’s Nanaimo Branch is asking for help covering the cost of vet bills for ‘Mystic' after the cat was shot five times with a BB gun.

X-rays taken show that Mystic has pellets lodged in his lower abdomen, front right leg, two near his spine and one near his ribs.

After noticing Mystic couldn’t put any weight on his left hind leg, a vet determined that he had a comminuted fracture of his left proximal tibia and fibula, which means the bones in his left hind leg were broken to pieces.

The cat will require surgery to remove the BBs and remedy his leg at a cost of $1,674.

"Mystic is a shy guy, who has been through a traumatic experience that has caused him a bit of anxiety," said SPCA Nanaimo & District branch manager Leon Davis.

"With surgery and continued healing hopefully he will be relieved from his discomfort and be able to feel like a calm happy cat again."

Mystic will need to heal for four weeks before being available for adoption.

An animal cruelty investigation is underway.

To donate to Mystic and other animals in need at the Nanaimo SPCA, visit the BC SPCA's website or visit the branch at 154 Westwood Rd., Nanaimo.