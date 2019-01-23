

CTV Vancouver Island





Saanich police say cash was stolen from a donation bin at Tillicum Centre that was destined to help out a local charity.

Police say two people broke into the shopping centre around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

In a surveillance video two people can be seen making their way from the loading bay to the donation bin, breaking the lock and stealing an unknown amount of money.

The donation bin collects contributions for Jeneece Place, a Victoria charity that provides housing for families and children receiving medical care.

“Crimes like this are tremendously appalling,” said Sgt. Jereme Leslie. “The suspects are stealing funds that are intended for families who are going through a difficult time dealing with medical issues.”

The first person of interest was wearing a white hat with blue lid, a ski mask, black jacket, black gloves, black pants and was carrying a grey backpack. The second individual was wearing a black mask, blue hoodie under a red jacket, black pants and gloves.

Saanich Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.