Driving in the Capital Region could get even more expensive as predictions emerge that gas prices might hit 168.9 cents per litre soon.

On Easter Monday, prices in the Victoria area hovered around the $1.62 per litre mark.

Those pices are likely to rise this week, according to gas analyst Dan McTeague.

"There's a good chance that Victoria gas prices could rise 7-8 cents to 168.9 cts/l beginning later this afternoon or tomorrow as gas stations have been absorbing the higher costs over the Easter weekend," McTeague stated on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, McTeague advised motorists to "get ready for a wild ride" because gasoline and diesel prices were set to climb "dramatically" across Canada as early as Wednesday.

It follows a major gas price spike in the Lower Mainland, where stations charged as much as 171.9 cents per litre last week.

Economist Rob Rickson said it's a trend that drivers should probably get used to.

"They're going to continue to climb. As oil gets harder and harder to find…you're going to have those kind of price rises, period," said Wickson.

He said it means drivers should start planning for the future, which could include looking at where they can walk or bike instead of drive.

Earlier this month, gas prices hit record highs in Victoria when they reached 164.9 cents per litre.

The price spikes were partially blamed on shutdowns at refineries in Washington state and California, leading to scarce supply.