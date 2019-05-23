

There are so many construction projects in Victoria right now, a crafty individual has made a Bingo card outlining all the ways traffic is being impacted.

The "Victoria Construction Bingo" card was posted to the Victoria Subreddit on the popular social media site Wednesday night.

The card details commonly seen road closures and traffic changes in B.C.'s capital, including:

Crane blocking your morning commute

Bay Street Bridge construction

McKenzie Interchange traffic pattern changes

New bike lane

Count 5 construction sites on evening commute

Some of the choices are a little more tongue-in-cheek, like "explosion at wastewater treatment site" and "road collapsed into dig site."

But judging by the comments left on the Reddit post, it might not be hard to get a "Bingo."

"Living on the edge of downtown, yes, the amount of construction for the past couple of year is unbelievable. It's everywhere," one person wrote.

It comes following traffic jams that brought traffic in Vic West and Esquimalt to a standstill several times this week.

With the eastbound lane of the Bay Street Bridge closed for five months, massive lines of people trying to head downtown were seen on Tyee Road and Esquimalt Road Monday night, Tuesday morning and again Tuesday night.

Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins told CTV News she's never seen the roads backed up so much, and said things will likely remain that way for the time being because of other projects including construction of the wastewater treatment plant.

"This summer is going to be a challenge because of, as well, the work that the wastewater treatment process is going to create going across Tillicum Bridge," she said Tuesday.

The Redditor who created the bingo card said he came up with the idea after seeing frustrated posts about construction in Esquimalt.

“Honestly, I don’t even want to leave the house anymore. Even just getting my kids to school or activities is a nightmare," Brandon Rylow told CTV News.

"It comes off as if the city and developers are completely ignorant of how their decisions affect the overall happiness of commuters. And don’t even get me started on the timing of the lights. You can’t go two blocks on a one-way artery without hitting a red light."

Frustrations aside, Rylow said the main point behind making the Bingo card was to "have a laugh to make the best of it."