VICTORIA -- BC Transit says that a bus driver did everything right when they evacuated their bus after smoke began to emerge from the vehicle in Oak Bay on Thursday.

The bus fire occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Foul Bay Road and Granite Street. When firefighters arrived, they found the bus to be smoking but not engulfed in flames.

The vehicle fire was then put out, though traffic in the area was delayed.

Fire officials say that everyone on the bus evacuated from the vehicle and unharmed in the incident.

As of Thursday evening, BC Transit says it is unsure of what caused the fire. However, the bus is being brought back to a transit facility to undergo an inspection.

"At this time we do not know the exact cause of the fire," said BC Transit spokesperson Shellene McConnel. "The bus will be brought back to the maintenance yard, where it will be inspected to determine the cause of the incident."

"We appreciate the prompt attention from first responders," said McConnel.

Meanwhile, firefighters at the scene are praising the bus driver and a passenger for first spotting the smoke emerging from the vehicle's engine compartment, which prompted the evacuation.