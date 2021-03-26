Advertisement
BC Housing to convert Vic West property into temporary homeless shelter
The property at 225 Russell St. is expected to be used as a temporary housing facility while a permanent facility at 865 Catherine St. is constructed. (CTV News)
Share:
VICTORIA -- BC Housing has contracted a Victoria construction company to convert a Vic West property into a temporary homeless shelter.
The property at 225 Russell St. is expected to be used as a temporary housing facility while a permanent facility at 865 Catherine St. is constructed.
The 865 Catherine St. site was purchased by BC Housing on March 11.
On Wednesday, the province said the Vic West property would be converted into 45 supportive housing units, with construction expected to begin this summer.
The Catherine Street site is one of four new Victoria housing projects the B.C. government is expecting to begin construction on this year.
The other three projects include:
- 60 units at 959 and 953 Balmoral Rd., construction is expected to start in winter 2021
- 50 units at 1053 and 1075 Meares St., construction is expected to start in summer 2021
- 37 units at 1176 Yates St., construction is expected to start in summer 2021