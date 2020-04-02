BC Ferries has cancelled several sailings between Nanaimo’s Departure Bay and Vancouver’s Horseshoe Bay due to mechanical difficulties Thursday.

The company says that a “main engine problem” aboard the Queen of Oak Bay vessel is responsible for the cancellations.

The cancelled sailings include:

8:25 am departing Departure Bay

10:40 am departing Horseshoe Bay

1:00 pm departing Departure Bay

3:45 pm departing Horseshoe Bay

5:55 pm departing Departure Bay

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this cancellation,” said BC Ferries Thursday.

Meanwhile, the company is continuing to operate at a reduced number of sailings due to COVID-19.

Last week, the ferry service asked that travellers avoid all non-essential travel on its routes during the pandemic.

In a rare move, BC Ferries also asked that passengers remain in their vehicles during sailings to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The company says that further service changes are likely to occur after the ferry operator meets with the province later this week.