BC Ferries cancels several Nanaimo sailings due to mechanical difficulties
BC Ferries has cancelled several sailings between Nanaimo’s Departure Bay and Vancouver’s Horseshoe Bay due to mechanical difficulties Thursday.
The company says that a “main engine problem” aboard the Queen of Oak Bay vessel is responsible for the cancellations.
The cancelled sailings include:
- 8:25 am departing Departure Bay
- 10:40 am departing Horseshoe Bay
- 1:00 pm departing Departure Bay
- 3:45 pm departing Horseshoe Bay
- 5:55 pm departing Departure Bay
“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this cancellation,” said BC Ferries Thursday.
Meanwhile, the company is continuing to operate at a reduced number of sailings due to COVID-19.
Last week, the ferry service asked that travellers avoid all non-essential travel on its routes during the pandemic.
In a rare move, BC Ferries also asked that passengers remain in their vehicles during sailings to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The company says that further service changes are likely to occur after the ferry operator meets with the province later this week.