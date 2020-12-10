VICTORIA -- BC Ferries is asking travellers to avoid non-essential ferry trips over the holidays as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The company says those who must travel should book their trip in advance to ensure availability. Foot passengers should arrive early and dress for the weather as passengers may be required to line up outside.

The ferry service says it is focusing on transporting commercial goods and services over the holidays to keep coastal communities supplied during the pandemic.

BC Ferries said in a statement Thursday that commercial traffic is “as strong or stronger across all routes” compared to the same time last year.

Anyone who travels on the ferry is required to wear a face covering and maintain physical distance from other passengers on board and in passenger terminals.