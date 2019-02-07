

Scott Weston, CTV Vancouver Island





Nanaimo RCMP say a bait bike helped them catch a thief in less than 10 minutes of them placing it near a mall.

On Feb. 5, Nanaimo RCMP placed a bait bike near the Country Club Mall.

Minutes later the bike’s GPS tracker alerted police that the bike had been stolen. The location information broadcast to and from the bike led officers to the suspect who still had the bike.

“Bait Bikes are just one of the many tools we have at our disposal to combat this issue,” said Cst. Gary O'Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP. “Our officers are continuing their efforts and ask the public to be an active partner by ensuring their bikes are secured.”

Zachary Morris, a 28-year-old Nanaimo man, was arrested for possession of stolen property.

Morris pleaded guilty to possession of stolen property and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Nanaimo RCMP want to remind the public the bait bikes, like bait cars, come in all sizes, makes, models and colours and can be placed anywhere.

O'Brien recommends people protect their bikes with high grade locks and to always register their bikes with the 529 Garage App.