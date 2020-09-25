VICTORIA -- British Columbia residents who still need to register to vote in the Oct. 24 provincial election are running out of time to register online and over the phone.

Elections BC says registration closes Saturday, Sept. 26 for those hoping to avoid registering or updating their voter information in-person at the polls.

Voters can register or update their existing information by calling 1-800-661-8683 before 8 p.m. Saturday. Additionally, registration is open to the Elections BC website until 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

Full coverage of the 2020 B.C. election

Voters are encouraged to make sure their registration information is up-to-date before heading to the polls to ensure the in-person voting process moves as quickly as possible.

Voters can still request a vote-by-mail package online or by phone after the Saturday deadline. However, if they are not yet registered, or their voter information is outdated, they will need to provide additional information, including copies of identification when submitting their mail-in-voting package.

Election officials are anticipating a surge in mail-in voting this time around as many voters are expected to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More than 200,000 B.C. residents had already requested mail-in ballots by Friday, according to Elections BC.