VICTORIA -- Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are set to return to the podium for a live update on new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The briefing will be streamed live on this page and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 3 p.m.

On Monday, health officials announced 62 new cases of COVID-19 in a joint written statement.

The cases were found over a 72-hour period, from Saturday to Monday.

Meanwhile, two more deaths related to COVID-19 were recorded over the same period, bringing the province’s total death toll to 189.

As of Monday, B.C. has seen a total of 3,115 confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses. Since the pandemic began, 2,718 people have recovered from the virus, leaving 208 active cases in the province.

Of those cases, 14 people are in hospital for treatment, including five who require intensive care.

As B.C. continues along Phase 3 of its restart plan, health officials are urging British Columbians to remain vigilant against the virus.

“As much as possible, British Columbians are asked to avoid closed spaces, crowds and close contact with others,” said Dix and Henry Monday.

Health officials are also encouraging regular hand washing, physical distancing, and staying home if feeling unwell.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.